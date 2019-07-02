Home

DANNY GRAHAM


1956 - 2019
DANNY GRAHAM, 63, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. He was born June 7, 1956, in Huntington, W.Va., son of Doris Graham of Proctorville, Ohio, and the late Forrest Graham. He is survived by three brothers, Rick (Carol) Graham of South Point, Ohio, Ronnie Graham of Huntington, W.Va., and Jerry (Angie) Graham of Proctorville, Ohio; four sisters, Joyce (Gary) France of Tampa, Fla., Kathy Black of Huntington, W.Va., Rita (Jimmy) Chapman and Melissa (Mark) Christian of Huntington, W.Va.; several nieces and nephews including special nieces Samie Blankenship, Michelle Moreno and Ashley Pardue; special nephews Brandon Graham, Christian Graham, Michael Graham and Justin Christian; a very special and loving sister and brother, and caregivers Kathy and Ronnie whom he loved very much; and lots of cousins he loved and they loved him. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. According to his wishes, in lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 2, 2019
