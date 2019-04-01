







DANNY JAY WATSON, 70, of Scottown, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Rev. Phillip Stapleton officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 will conduct military graveside rites. Danny was born June 27, 1948, in Ironton, Ohio, a son of Delsie Sullivan Watson of Scottown, Ohio, and the late Rev. Cleo Watson. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Korea with 2nd Squadron 10th U.S. Cavalry "C" Troop and was a retired supervisor with The Herald-Dispatch. Also preceding him in death was his brother, Donald Gene "Donnie" Watson. Survivors include his wife, Sharon Rene Toppings Watson; two sons, Daniel Jay Watson of New Port Richey, Fla., and James Daniel "J.D." Watson of Scottown, Ohio; one sister, Peggy (Darren) Shobe of Lavalette, W.Va.; a sister-in-law, Sheila Laney (Michael) of Huntington; grandson, Christian Watson (Laura) of Huntington; great-grandson, Liam Watson of Huntington; great -granddaughter, Hannah Watson of Scottown, Ohio; a nephew, Christopher Hager of Huntington; nieces, Kacey Johnson (Ben) of Lavalette, Amara Hudson, Angelina Sutphin and Heather Butcher, all of Huntington; a special niece and "Pappy's girl," Colleen Toppings of Huntington; and six nephews, Lincoln and Maximus Johnson, Dawson Copley, Gage Sutphin, Rodrick Massey and Jacob Hillman. He will be sadly missed and was loved by many. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary