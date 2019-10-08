|
|
DANNY LEE FORD, "Whitey," 70, of Milton, W.Va., went to be home with the Lord on Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Peter Ambler officiating of whom he was a member of his congregation, Risen King Baptist Church. Pastor Gary Wilson will officiate the prayer. Burial will be in the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. He was born August 3, 1949, in Cabell County, a son of Betty Jane Wilson Ford and the late Haskel Douglas Ford. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the U.S. Army, and a member of the VFW Post #9796, Milton. He was preceded in death by his father, Doug Ford; two brothers, Larry and David Ford; and a grandson, Christopher Gage Carter. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Kay Grimes Ford; two daughters, Sherry Ford Wendell and Heather Ford; two grandchildren, Coleton Grant Carter and Abby Wendell. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Special thanks to St. Mary's Medical Center and Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House for their compassion and care. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Huntington, Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709 or Risen King Church, 2438 US 60, Hurricane, WV 25526. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019