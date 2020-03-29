|
|
DARIN RAY COTTON, 47, of Huntington, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Private funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Fellowship Baptist Church, Barboursville, by Pastor Greg Wagoner. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. He was born March 7, 1973, in Huntington, a son of Welford Lee Cotton (Joy) of Georgia and Angela Mae Sheets Cotton of Huntington. He was a graduate of WV Tech, an Engineer and employee of J.H. Fletcher & Company and a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Shannon Cook Cotton; one son, Braden Darin Cotton of Huntington; one sister, Cheryl Lynn Brown (Ray) of Ashland, Ky.; and two brothers, David Allen Cotton (Peggy) of Huntington and Douglas Lee Cotton of Acworth, Ga. The service may be viewed online by going to https//www.facebook.com/FellowshipBaptistChurchBarboursville/. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020