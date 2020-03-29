Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
Fellowship Baptist Church
Barboursville, WV
DARIN RAY COTTON

DARIN RAY COTTON Obituary

DARIN RAY COTTON, 47, of Huntington, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Private funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Fellowship Baptist Church, Barboursville, by Pastor Greg Wagoner. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. He was born March 7, 1973, in Huntington, a son of Welford Lee Cotton (Joy) of Georgia and Angela Mae Sheets Cotton of Huntington. He was a graduate of WV Tech, an Engineer and employee of J.H. Fletcher & Company and a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Shannon Cook Cotton; one son, Braden Darin Cotton of Huntington; one sister, Cheryl Lynn Brown (Ray) of Ashland, Ky.; and two brothers, David Allen Cotton (Peggy) of Huntington and Douglas Lee Cotton of Acworth, Ga. The service may be viewed online by going to https//www.facebook.com/FellowshipBaptistChurchBarboursville/. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020
