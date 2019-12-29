|
DARLENE JACKSON, 66, of Huntington, passed away on December 24, 2019. She was born on October 30, 1953, to the late Lawrence and Sarah Basenback. Darlene was also preceded in death by her late husband of 44 years, Gary Ford Jackson Sr. Darlene was a homemaker, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Darlene is survived by her "two baby girls," Jennifer Jackson-Moore and Nancy Jackson-Dawson; "one baby boy," Gary Jackson Jr.; another daughter, Shannon Jackson-Hale; six grandchildren, Morgan, Tyler, Jaxon, Nicole, Gary III, Damion; a great-grandson, Riley; and two sons-in-law, Tom and Eddie. Darlene is also survived by seven brothers and sisters, Larry, William, Tracy, Tony, Stacey, Lawrence, Debbie, Sherry, Pamela, Angel, Sarah Kipp, Sue Lynn and Sarah. Darlene had several in-laws, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019