Henson & Kitchen Mortuary
6357 East Pea Ridge Road
Huntington, WV 25705
(304) 736-8986

DARRELL KEITH DILLON

DARRELL KEITH DILLON Obituary

DARRELL KEITH DILLON, 67, of Huntington, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center in Huntington, West Virginia. He was born September 11, 1952, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Harold and Beulah Carrico Dillon. He is survived by his brother, Harold Dillon (Lana R. Dillon) of Carthage, Indiana; three nephews, Justin Dillon of Illinois, Sean Dillon of Indiana and Ryan Dillon of Ireland. At the request of Mr. Dillon, cremation was chosen and there will be no public services. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be expressed to the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2020
