







DARRELL LEE ADKINS, 74, of Huntington, formerly of Wayne, left his earthly body and entered into the presence of the Lord on May 3, 2019, with his wife, Judy, and other family by his side. Darrell was born on January 9, 1945, a son of the late Howard and Eunice Adkins. Darrell was a member of the Guyandotte Free-Will Baptist Church. Darrell loved the mountains and fishing. After retiring from INCO, he, along with his wife and brothers, enjoyed pursuing that next trout. Darrell was also a coon-hunter and fur and ginseng dealer extraordinaire! Also preceding him in death was one sister, Evelyn Jones, and sister-in-law, Vickie Adkins, wife of Homer Adkins. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judy Ann Adkins (Cremeans); a son and daughter-in-law, Allen and Trish Adkins of Baltimore, Md.; a son, Todd Adkins of Huntersville, N.C.; granddaughter and husband, Autumn and Parrish Holmes, and great-grandson, Ezra Holmes, of Dunn, N.C. Also four brothers and a sister, all of Huntington: Glenn and Sharron Adkins, Harold and Bonnie Adkins, Carroll and Linda Adkins, Homer Adkins, and Connie and Kenny Mount; and nieces and nephews, along with a multitude of other family and friends. Darrell and Judy spent 54 blessed years side by side, doing everything together. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Ray Vance. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.