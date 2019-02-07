|
DARRELL RAY BLACKBURN, 44, of Dunlow, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019, in Dignity Hospice House in Chapmanville, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Turkey Creek Church in Wilsondale, W.Va. Burial will follow in Sol Perry Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va. He was born September 1, 1974, in Louisa, Ky., a son of the late Betty Jo Blackburn. Survivors include a brother, Dike Dwayne Blackburn; two aunts, Barbara Morris and Nancy Blackburn; three uncles, Dike Blackburn Jr., Rocky Blackburn and Ben Blackburn. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., and after 6 p.m. Friday at Turkey Creek Church.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2019