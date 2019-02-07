Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
(304) 272-5171
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Turkey Creek Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Turkey Creek Church
Wilsondale, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DARRELL BLACKBURN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DARRELL RAY BLACKBURN


1974 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DARRELL RAY BLACKBURN Obituary




DARRELL RAY BLACKBURN, 44, of Dunlow, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019, in Dignity Hospice House in Chapmanville, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Turkey Creek Church in Wilsondale, W.Va. Burial will follow in Sol Perry Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va. He was born September 1, 1974, in Louisa, Ky., a son of the late Betty Jo Blackburn. Survivors include a brother, Dike Dwayne Blackburn; two aunts, Barbara Morris and Nancy Blackburn; three uncles, Dike Blackburn Jr., Rocky Blackburn and Ben Blackburn. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., and after 6 p.m. Friday at Turkey Creek Church.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries