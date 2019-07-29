|
DARRYL JOE MAYNARD, 61, of Wayne, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Elder Sam Frye officiating. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. He was born September 9, 1957, in Huntington, a son of the late Buddie Joe and Betty Jo Williamson Maynard. Darryl was a member of the Bride of Christ Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Darryl Joe Maynard II; grandparents, Victoria and Ruben Maynard and Laura and Ivory Williamson. Darryl is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Wanda Watts Maynard; three daughters, Linda Jo Blower (Eustace), Betty Jo Marcie Stroud (Darrell), all of Wayne, and Jessica Caprina Price (John) of Flatwoods, Ky.; three grandchildren, Bryan Carson Blower, Telissa Dawn Stroud and Kasey Alexander Blankenship; three sisters, Edna Pauley of Wayne, Vicki Vera and Rose Sutphin, both of Lavalette. He will be missed by all of his family and friends. Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 29, 2019