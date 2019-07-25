







DARRYL MILLER, 69, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Full Gospel Assembly Church, 2101 10th Avenue, Huntington, WV, with Bishop Samuel R. Moore officiating. Entombment will be in the White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. He was born March 8, 1950, in Weirton, W.Va., a son of the late Evans Miller and Delores Lockhart Miller. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Darrien Monique Miller-Laster. He was a retired purchasing director with the City of Huntington, having worked for the city for forty-one years. He was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church in Weirton. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Wells Miller; two sons, Jason (Beth) Miller of Huntington and Dax Aaron (Kristen) Miller of St. Albans; one stepson, Alex (Erica) Nelson of Charlotte, N.C.; one stepdaughter, Jessica (Andy) Roachell of Ona, W.Va.; one brother, Gary Miller of Chattanooga, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, Jaila Miller, Diamyn Miller, Jacob Nelson, Jay Nelson, Benjamin Miller, Catherine Miller and Kasen Roachell. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, and after noon Friday at the church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 25, 2019