|
DAVID A. KIRK, Major, USAF, retired, died February 14, 2020. Born in Huntington, West Virginia, on June 11, 1936, he had been a resident of Clearwater, Florida, for 19 years. He was married to Mary Ann Thompson of Charleston, WV, and had two children, Robert Lee Kirk of Clearwater and Lisa Kirk Goldstrom (Chuck) of Ridgeley, WV, and one grandson, Zackary Kirk of Clearwater, who survive. He is also survived by his sister, Sally Kirk Adkins (Fred) of Mingo Flats, WV, nieces, Allison Camara of Maplewood, NJ, Ann Enthoven of Mountain View, CA, and nephew, Kirk Adkins of Missoula, MT, and his uncle, Rev. William Hamilton of Chandler, AZ. Also surviving are in-laws, Robert Thompson, Tom Thompson (Kay), Margie Anderson (Steve), Sharon Long (Dale), and twelve nieces and nephews. David graduated from Marshall University, Huntington, WV, in 1958 where he was on the Mid-American Championship basketball team and president of the Student Body. He received his Master of Divinity degree from Duke University in 1961 and his Doctorate of Ministry from Vanderbilt University. He served United Methodist churches in West Virginia, North Carolina and Florida. He was founder of The House of the Carpenter in Wheeling, WV, a community service agency of the United Methodist Church. He became Chaplain in the United States Air Force in 1969 and was stationed at Cannon Air Force Base, Clovis, New Mexico, Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, AL, and Lakenheath, England. David received the Chief of Chaplains Terence P. Finnegan award for his work with single airmen. During the Vietnam war years, he served the airmen at Ubon, Thailand, where he received the Bronze Star for meritorious service. After leaving the Air Force, David became CEO of ChildServ, a United Methodist Family Service Organization in Chicago, Illinois. In 2000, he retired as President/CEO of Children's Home and Aid Society of Illinois in Chicago and moved to Clearwater where he served as CEO of Family Service Center and most recently as Chaplain at Suncoast Hospice. David will be memorialized on April 16, 2020, at Skycrest United Methodist Church, Clearwater, and military graveside service at Bay Pines National Cemetery, St. Petersburg, FL.