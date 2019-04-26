







DAVID "DAVE" A. POWELL, 72, of Ona, formerly of Milton, passed away at Cabell Huntington Hospital, surrounded by his family, on April 20, 2019. He was born in Huntington on July 22, 1946, to the late Arthur "Bill" Powell and Beulah Hicks Powell. He is also preceded in death by his spouse, Nancy Lawhon Powell; grandson, Jeremy Cook; and brothers, Larry Powell and Roger Keith Powell. He is survived by his daughters, Alisa Powell Sizemore (James) of Huntington, Barbie Black of Milton and Beth Black Hatfield (Todd) of Milton; grandchildren, Brooklyn Sizemore, Tyler Cook, Andrew Black (Hillary) and Carter Chapman; great-grandchildren, Kaleb Black and Emily McGuffin; one sister, Angela Powell Evans (Leonard Scott Evans); sister-in-law, Susie Midkiff Powell; five nieces; seven great-nieces and great-nephews; and special friend, George Robinson. David was a Vietnam Veteran, serving with the United States Air Force. He loved serving his community in Milton for 51 years of service as a fireman with the Milton Fire Dept., serving every rank including chief. He joined the Milton VFD on January 13, 1968, where he held the rank of Chief for two years, Deputy Chief for four years, Assistant Chief for four years and Captain for eight years. He also held the position of Treasurer for ten years and served as Chairman on the Truck committee for several years and served on several other committees over the years, such as the Bylaw committee and Bingo committee. He is retired from Cabell County School Board. He was a member of Mount Union Missionary Baptist Church in Lesage. Visitation will be held at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Funeral services with Pastor Terry Blake and Pastor Chad Clark will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Full Military rites and burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary