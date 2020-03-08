|
|
DAVID ALLAN SPITZER passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, March 7, 2020, under the care of the Huntington Hospice House, surrounded by the love of his family. In a time when obituaries give you all the details of a family member's family, and all the dear loved ones, this obituary is only half that. This obituary is more about the big journey that David and Brenda had together, starting over 50 years ago as Junior High and lifelong sweethearts, and ever since has been one adventure after the other. David and Brenda spent the earlier years raising two sons, Shane and Clint, while supporting their endeavors of various sporting adventures; being coach, father and cheerleader all at the same time. Early retirement from Verizon after 34 years and his work wife, Ruth Johnson, allowed for 12 years of traveling full time in their motor home, nearly completing their Big Journey to visit every state while amassing friends from all over the country. His super special granddaughter, Kayley Spitzer, made his world shine a whole lot brighter, and he loved to follow her softball at every opportunity. More additions to the family were welcomed as Clint married Debbie, adding new step-grandkids: Tori, Jesse and Josh, wife Amanda; and great-granddaughters, Elizabeth and Aubrey. Although this Big Journey is only partially finished, David has moved on to his own adventure with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We will miss David a whole lot, but we will see him in Heaven one day. He was preceded in death by his mother, Edith Cole Spitzer; brother, Robert Spitzer; and special nephew, David Carrico. He is also leaving his sister, Carroll June Carrico, and many nieces, nephews and other beloved family members. Viewing will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary, 2851 Third Ave., Huntington, West Virginia, with the funeral to follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be a private ceremony for the family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hospice of Huntington Inc., PO Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020