DAVID ALLEN WELLMAN, 79, of Huntington, son of Lucille and Noah Wellman, passed away March 20, 2019, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Walter Stroud at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie S. Wellman; brother, Richard N. Wellman; sister, Janet Weber; three daughters; three stepchildren; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday at the Reger Funeral Home. American Legion Post 93 will conduct military rites. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019