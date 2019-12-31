Home

Koontz Funeral Home
238 Walnut St
Hamlin, WV 25523
(304) 824-3111
DAVID CHARLES ADKINS


1963 - 2019
DAVID CHARLES ADKINS Obituary

DAVID CHARLES ADKINS, born June 27, 1963, passed away December 28, 2019, at the age of fifty-six years, six months and one day. He was the son of the late Bobby Donald Adkins and Eva Faye Godfrey Adkins and was also preceded in death by his best friend, Guy Cyfers. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Adkins of Branchland; two sons, David (Jacklyn) Adkins of Branchland and Evan Adkins of Branchland; one daughter, Tasha (John) Addison of Ona; two brothers, Bobby Donald (Loretta) Adkins of West Hamlin and Rayburn Adkins of Ohio; three sisters, Toni (Richard) Davis of Florida, Peggy Lucas of Huntington and Valerie Jane (Timmy) Washington of Huntington; sister-in-law, Peggy Salmons of Branchland, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Raeleigh Adkins and her mother Leesha Campbell of Branchland and Owen Addison of Ona. There will be no services at his request. Koontz Funeral Home of Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2019
