







DAVID COHEN, 94, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was a strong man who never complained about any of his health issues. He was born August 30, 1924, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Joe H. and Sarah Cohen, and moved to Huntington, W.Va., when he was one week old. He attended Buffington, Oley and Huntington High School. He sold newspapers downtown as a child. David served in the U.S. Army, 2nd World War, in Guam for three years. After returning home from the service, David and Mack Webb opened their pawn business in July 1949, which was Mack and Daves. They were lifelong friends and partners until Mr. Webb's death. David enjoyed his work and his employees, which numbered 45 to 50 employees who were part of his family. Many were with him for more than 45 years. Peggy Morris was his bookkeeper and confidant, always there for him. A special thanks goes to her and all his employees. David was a longtime member of the Elks Club, Lions Club, American Legion, VFW, B'nai Brith, B'nai Sholom, AUB Association, Big Green Club, Chamber of Commerce, Huntington Main Street, Park Board, Guyan Country Club and secretary of Glenn's Sporting Goods. David was elected to the Huntington Wall of Fame in 2014. David was an avid Marshall football fan and traveled to many sporting events. He is also preceded in death by two brothers, Sol Cohen and James Cohen; and a sister; Edythe Sonz. He is survived by his wife, the love of his life and soulmate, Marilyn; his daughter, Judy, who resides in a special-needs school in Miami, Florida; his daughter, Jan (Albert) Cohen of Miami, Florida; two grandchildren, Brad (Catherine) Cohen of Atlanta, Georgia, Courtney (Brian) Rechtman of Boca Raton, Florida, and great-grandson, Austin Rechtman; and one sister, Sylvia Sapinsley. He was also blessed with wonderful nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to the excellent health care staff and administration of the Woodlands. They would also like to thank Dr. Mark Newfeld, Eric Newfeld and Jackie Jackson for their support and care; they also appreciate the excellent care he received at St. Mary's Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to B'nai Sholom, 949 10th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701; or the Woodlands Benevolence Fund, One Bradley Foster Drive, Huntington, WV 25701. A service for David Cohen will be Sunday, June 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. at B'nai Sholom by Rabbi Jean Eglinton. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until service time. Interment will be at Spring Hill Cemetery. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 22, 2019