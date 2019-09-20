|
|
DAVID EDWARD STOOKE, "Dave" to many, passed away on September 11, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, WV. He was born April 29, 1935, the son of the late Charles William Stooke and Mavis Grandstaff Stooke. Dave grew up in Nashville, TN, but eventually put down his roots in Cabell County, WV. He graduated from Peabody College to teach in Illinois and Ohio on the High School level by teaching English and Debate, and teaching English in Pennsylvania on the college level. From 1967-2006 he taught English Composition and various literature courses at Marshall University. Teaching was a passion for Dave, not just a vocation. It carried over as he volunteered for countless years as a track and field official for the Tri-State Area. Dave also directed the summer AAU and TAC Youth track and field meets, as well as the National Masters meet, alongside his wife, Arlene. He was a dedicated church-going, choir-singing man with a love for music. Dave had a combined love of sports, statistics and friendly family competition, which kept him endlessly occupied. His wisdom, wit, love of family and that laugh of his will be sorely missed. In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene McKim Stooke, brothers, William "Bill," Charles "Chuck" and James "Jim" Stooke, and sister, Katie Luton. He is survived by two daughters, Kim and Brenda Stooke, and one grandson, Jake. There will be a Celebration of Dave's Life at noon on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, with Pastor Allen Stewart officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the mortuary. There will be a private burial conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to ReBuild Ministries, 1128 9th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 20, 2019