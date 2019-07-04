







DAVID FRANKLIN MEADOWS, 86, of Milton, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born June 13, 1933, the son of the late Lawrence and Winifred Wallace Meadows. He was also preceded in death by a son, Michael David Meadows, and a brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Reba Meadows. He was a graduate of West Virginia State College, a member of Milton Baptist Church and a veteran of the US Air Force. He was retired from and former owner of Co-Ex Plastics Tooling Inc. in Milton. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, LaVern Harshbarger Meadows; a sister, Elizabeth "Libby" Perry of Martinsburg, W.Va.; brother, Don (Charlene) Meadows of Wetumpla, Ala.; sister-in-law, Rowena Harshbarger of Winfield; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, in the mausoleum chapel at Forest Memorial Park, Milton, with Pastor Allen Stewart and Ken Meadows officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be sent to the Hoops Family Children's Hospital in Huntington. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.heckfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 4, 2019