







DAVID GARLAND ELDER, 52, of Huntington, the Lesage area, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at his home. He was the owner of Elder's Flooring Service for 30 years. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Cathie Ann Elder. He was preceded in death by his beloved cat, Dunkle; father, Walter Patrick Elder; and his stepfather, James Michael Workman. He is also survived by his mother, Dottie Lou Workman of Altizer, W.VA.; two daughters and sons-in-law, Summar and Jared Sturgeon of Lesage, W.Va., and Autumn and Patrick Anselmi Barbour of Huntington; one son and daughter-in-law, Jesse and Susan Elder of Huntington; five grandchildren, Gunnar Scott and Remi Marie Ann Sturgeon, Ayden James and Harrison Patrick Anselmi Barbour, and Maci Marie Elder. His children and grandchildren were the lights of his life, and he loved them very much. He also considered Sammi (Blake) Roberts, Jimmi Blake, Cody Sheppard, Ashlee and Cortney Anderson, Ashton (Gibson) Ferguson, Brandie McFann and Carrie (Merritt) Spurlock his extended children. He will be missed by his family and friends, as well as a special friend, Bub Gibson. Services will be held at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Visitation will be on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral will be Monday, March 18, 2019, at 3 p.m. Burial will be in Elder's Family Cemetery on Wintz Hollow Road, Huntington. Pallbearers will be Jesse Elder, Jared Sturgeon, Hubert "Bub" Gibson, Pete Warden, Cody Sheppard, Jimmi Blake and Patrick Anselmi Barbour. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary