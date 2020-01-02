Home

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Transformation Community Church
1201 Madison Avenue
Huntington, WV
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Transformation Community Church
1201 Madison Avenue
Huntington, WV
View Map
DAVID GREGORY WILLIAMS


1962 - 2019
DAVID GREGORY WILLIAMS Obituary

DAVID GREGORY WILLIAMS, 57, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at home. He was born November 28, 1962, in Huntington, son of the late Cornelius L. "Bud" and Mary Lila Luzader Williams. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Cornelius L. "Neil" Williams Jr. David was an Assistant Manager at Fruth Pharmacy. He was happiest when surrounded by dogs, and was a pet lover extraordinaire. He is survived by a sister, Diane Williams of Huntington, and lifelong friend, John Davidson of Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Transformation Community Church, 1201 Madison Avenue, Huntington, by Rev. Deb Winters. The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2020
