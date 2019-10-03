|
|
DAVID H. WOLFORD "DH," 88, of Wayne County passed from this life on Sunday, September 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 1, 1931, to Roscoe Wolford and Mary Jane Steele. David H. was a loving father, husband, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Leota Wolford; one brother, Edward Wolford; several nieces and nephews and his devoted children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Children David G. Wolford (Joyce), Tammy Collins, Dale Wolford (Katrina) and Lori Dotson (Ron) dearly loved their father and held him in the highest regard. Grandchildren Will Collins, Coty Collins, Brianna Walls, Candace Trimble, Steve Trimble, Tanya Morris, Gracie Wolford, Victoria Dotson, Marlee Wolford and Alexis Dotson cherished and adored their Papaw. His 12 great-grandchildren also enjoyed the special bond they shared with their Papaw. Private D.H. Wolford proudly served his country in the United States Army, a decorated veteran of the Korean War, receiving the Bronze Star for heroism. After returning from the war he worked as a member of Laborers Local 543. He enjoyed singing, playing guitar, lifting weights, flea market collecting, caring for his horses and working hard at anything he chose to do. A special thank you is expressed from the family to all who provided loving care to our Dad/Papaw during this difficult time. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 7 p.m. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019