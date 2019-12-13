The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home - HUNTINGTON
924 20TH ST
Huntington, WV 25703
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for DAVID LONG
DAVID HENRY LONG

DAVID HENRY LONG Obituary

DAVID HENRY LONG, 72, of Huntington, W.Va., died Nov. 13, 2019, in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley. David was the son of the late Ackley M. Long and Dorothy O. Roth Long, both of Huntington. He was the brother of the late Donald E. Long of Huntington and Mona Lou Deaver of Lewisburg, W.Va. He is survived by a sister, Sallie L. (William) Stur, of Milton, W.Va., and a brother, John E. (Karen) Long of Stafford, Va. Corporal Long served in the Marine Corps from 1963 to 1967. He distinguished himself in combat action serving as liaison official to the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, directing air, land and naval gunfire as a member of the USMC 1st ANGLICO. Long was awarded the Bronze Star by the Republic of Korea Marine Corps for his actions in the Battle of TrÃ  BÃ¬nh, February 14-15, 1967. David was also a career surveyor and retired from the Huntington District, Army Corps of Engineers. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. The family will receive friends for one hour before the service. A private committal will be at the Quantico National Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2019
