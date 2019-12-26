The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rollins Funeral Home, Inc.
1822 Chestnut Street
Kenova, WV 25530
304-453-1751
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID JOBE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID JOBE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID JOBE Obituary

DAVID JOBE, 67, of Ceredo, W.Va., passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019, in Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, W.Va. He was born February 27, 1952, a son of the late John and Helen Jobe. David is survived by his wife of 36 years, Lola Jobe; one brother, Johnny Jobe of Ceredo; a special niece, Tara Leigh (Stacy) Porter of Grayson, Ky., whom he thought of as a daughter; and a special brother-in-law, Danny Akers of Kenova. Also surviving are nephews, John Jobe and Josh Jobe of Ceredo; nieces, Amy (Mark) Trudeau of North Carolina, Anna (Stuart) Shepherd of Proctorville, Ohio, Andrea (Mark) Brammer of South Point, Ohio; several great-nieces and -nephews; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Rick and Dianne Davis of Proctorville, Ohio. Family visitation and burial will be private, with no public services. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rollins Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now