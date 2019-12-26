|
DAVID JOBE, 67, of Ceredo, W.Va., passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019, in Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, W.Va. He was born February 27, 1952, a son of the late John and Helen Jobe. David is survived by his wife of 36 years, Lola Jobe; one brother, Johnny Jobe of Ceredo; a special niece, Tara Leigh (Stacy) Porter of Grayson, Ky., whom he thought of as a daughter; and a special brother-in-law, Danny Akers of Kenova. Also surviving are nephews, John Jobe and Josh Jobe of Ceredo; nieces, Amy (Mark) Trudeau of North Carolina, Anna (Stuart) Shepherd of Proctorville, Ohio, Andrea (Mark) Brammer of South Point, Ohio; several great-nieces and -nephews; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Rick and Dianne Davis of Proctorville, Ohio. Family visitation and burial will be private, with no public services. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2019