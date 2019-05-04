







DAVID L. MCALLISTER, 87, of Proctorville, Ohio, died May 2, 2019. He was born December 25, 1931, in Powellton, Fayette County, West Virginia. An only son of the late Marion McAllister and Viola Persinger McAllister, he was preceded in death by his only sister, Charlotte (Charles) Poynter of Chesapeake, Ohio, and son-in-law, Gregory Hinerman of Huntington, West Virginia. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Libby Blankenship McAllister; children, Mark (Sharon) McAllister of Dickson, West Virginia, Lisa (Greg) Brooks of Pickerington, Ohio, Vikki Bland of Fairlawn, Ohio, Cheryl Hinerman of Huntington, West Virginia; and nieces, Beth (Harold) Finley of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Susan Delker Grauel (Bill) of Towson, Maryland. He and Libby shared the great joy of eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren, Matthew (Stephanie) McAllister (Landon and Peyton) of Columbus, Ohio, Aaron McAllister of Las Vegas, Nevada, Candace (Ted) Russell of Frisco, Texas, Eric (Tasha) Brooks (Harvey) of Pickerington, Ohio, Jaclyn Pounds (Jackson and Gavin) of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Christina (Jason) Weiss (Nathan and Sophia) of Pepper Pike, Ohio, Gabriel (Rebekah) Hinerman (Charlotte and Savannah) of Louisville, Kentucky, and Brook (David) Mentink (Daniel and Henry) of Fenton, Missouri. Dave served in the United States Marine Corps from 1950-1953. He was a career employee with the Telecommunications Department of Columbia Gas Transmission, having worked in Prestonsburg, Kentucky; Huntington, West Virginia; and Sugar Grove, Ohio, over a span of 38 years. During his life he was a member of the Emmanuel, St. Luke, Faith and Community of Grace United Methodist Churches in Huntington. A graveside memorial service for family is being planned. Condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 4, 2019