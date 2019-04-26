







DAVID LARK WILLIAMSON, 75, of Wilsondale, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was born February 27, 1944, at Omar, W.Va., a son of the late Ira and Roxy Williamson. Also preceding him in death were four brothers, Buck Williamson, Steve Williamson, Frank Williamson, Larry Williamson; and two sisters, Kathy Williamson, Virginia Williamson. He leaves behind his loving wife of 51 years, Wanda Williamson; three daughters, Tammy (John) Cyrus of Ft. Gay, W.Va., Midge Williamson of Prichard, W.Va., and Leigh (Rick) Stefanik of Callahan, Fla.; one son David Larkie Williamson of Wilsondale, W.Va.; eight grandchildren, Keith Brewer, Kisha Rose, Katlin Stefanik, Tiffany Cyrus, Dakota Perry, Jazmine Vance, Haley Stefanik and Matthew Williamson; four great-grandchildren, Brodie Brewer, Garrett Ekers, Riley Burrows and Ashton Brewer, and one on the way. Also surviving are six sisters, Brookie Brewer, Vicki Ramey, Mary Chapman, Dorothy Leroy, Dianna Williamson and Tammy Williamson; three brothers, Lee Williamson, Bill Williamson and Rick Williamson; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Turkey Creek United Baptist Church with Pastor Lonnie Gore officiating. Burial will follow in the Tom Maynard Cemetery, Kelly Knob. Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.