|
|
DAVID LEE ADAMS, 78, of Huntington, W.Va., husband of James A. Blevins, passed away peacefully at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. on Sunday, October 27, 2019. He was born May 23, 1941, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Delbert Clinton Adams and Ida McGraw Adams. David was a Vietnam veteran, having served in the United States Air Force. He retired as a rural mail carrier for the US Postal Service in Ashland, Ky. David loved his fur babies, collecting coins, gardening and canning. He was an awesome cook and an avid Marshall University football fan - Go Herd! In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Betty Howerton, Barbara Crager, Bonnie Stone, Brenda Wiseman and Beatrice Parsons; and brothers, Dilver, Denver, Dale, Darrell, Daniel and Dwayne Adams. David is survived by his loving husband and his beloved dog, Abby Gail. He is also survived by one brother, Delbert (Junior) Adams; stepchildren, Tim Blevins and Angel Isaacs; grandchildren, Zack, Alexus, Jayln and Aiden; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; special sisters-in-law, Cherry Blevins and Jackie Godwin-Ditz; and his Neel Street Family. A special thanks to his nieces, Jennifer Trickett and Kim Crager. The family would like to thank the Doctors and staff at Marshall Health for their loving care and support; his Home Health Team, Heidi, Angie and Shelly; and the staff, nurses and CNAs at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. At David's request there will be no services. In his memory, memorial donations may be made to Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019