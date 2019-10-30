Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID ADAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID LEE ADAMS


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID LEE ADAMS Obituary




DAVID LEE ADAMS, 78, of Huntington, W.Va., husband of James A. Blevins, passed away peacefully at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. on Sunday, October 27, 2019. He was born May 23, 1941, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Delbert Clinton Adams and Ida McGraw Adams. David was a Vietnam veteran, having served in the United States Air Force. He retired as a rural mail carrier for the US Postal Service in Ashland, Ky. David loved his fur babies, collecting coins, gardening and canning. He was an awesome cook and an avid Marshall University football fan - Go Herd! In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Betty Howerton, Barbara Crager, Bonnie Stone, Brenda Wiseman and Beatrice Parsons; and brothers, Dilver, Denver, Dale, Darrell, Daniel and Dwayne Adams. David is survived by his loving husband and his beloved dog, Abby Gail. He is also survived by one brother, Delbert (Junior) Adams; stepchildren, Tim Blevins and Angel Isaacs; grandchildren, Zack, Alexus, Jayln and Aiden; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; special sisters-in-law, Cherry Blevins and Jackie Godwin-Ditz; and his Neel Street Family. A special thanks to his nieces, Jennifer Trickett and Kim Crager. The family would like to thank the Doctors and staff at Marshall Health for their loving care and support; his Home Health Team, Heidi, Angie and Shelly; and the staff, nurses and CNAs at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. At David's request there will be no services. In his memory, memorial donations may be made to Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now