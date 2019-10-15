The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
(740) 894-4321
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Highland Memorial Garden
South Point, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID EAGLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID LEE EAGLE


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID LEE EAGLE Obituary




DAVID LEE EAGLE, 66, of South Point, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was born June 13, 1953, in Huntington, W.Va., son of Betty Darling Eagle and the late Vonda Eagle. David was a 1971 graduate from Chesapeake High School. He retired from Steel of WV after 42 years of service. He is survived by his loving wife, Jo Ann Eagle, and two children, Josh Eagle and Josi (Karim) Boukhemis. Funeral services will be noon Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Steve Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now