DAVID LEE EAGLE, 66, of South Point, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was born June 13, 1953, in Huntington, W.Va., son of Betty Darling Eagle and the late Vonda Eagle. David was a 1971 graduate from Chesapeake High School. He retired from Steel of WV after 42 years of service. He is survived by his loving wife, Jo Ann Eagle, and two children, Josh Eagle and Josi (Karim) Boukhemis. Funeral services will be noon Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Steve Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019