DAVID M. AMSBARY, 77, of Huntington, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, after a lengthy illness at home. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Monsignor Dean Borgmeyer officiating. Rite of Committal will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. He was born February 8, 1942, in Huntington, a son of the late Loren "Jake" Amsbary and Margaret Magner Amsbary. David attended St. Joseph Grade School, the Marshall Laboratory School and graduated from Gilmour Academy, Gates Mills, Ohio. He earned a bachelor's degree from Morris Harvey College, Charleston, W.Va. Together with his father and his late brother, Joe Amsbary, David owned and managed Amsbary-Johnson Clothing Store. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, past president of the Our Lady of Fatima School Board and was a YMCA of Huntington board member. David loved serving his community through the retail clothing business, and he placed his family above all else. Survivors include his wife of over 50 years, Ann Deem Amsbary; his children, Elizabeth (Chuck) Karnes, David (Rachel) Amsbary, Rebecca (Herb) Stanley, Chris (Jess) Amsbary, Bridget (Shawn) Blair and Loren Amsbary; grandchildren, Margaret, Patrick, Andrew, Charlie, Josie, Stuart, Leanna (Logan), Bobby, Maggie, Brendan and Noah; sisters, Joanna (John) Brennan of Richmond, Va., and Margaret (John) McGarrity of Charleston, W.Va.; and his caregivers, Megan Moore, Holly Bragg, Erica Upchurch, Elizabeth and Jay Sewell and Angela Daugherty, PA-C. The family would also like to thank Monsignor Dean Borgmeyer for his spiritual guidance and friendship. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Amsbary-Johnson Scholarship at the Marshall University Foundation, 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, WV 25703, or to the St. Joseph Grade School or St. Joseph High School. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019