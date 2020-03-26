Home

Koontz Funeral Home
238 Walnut St
Hamlin, WV 25523
(304) 824-3111
Service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Family procession to cemetery
will leave Koontz Funeral Home
Hamlin, WV
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Egnor Cemetery
Alkol, WV
View Map
DAVID NEAL SMITH


1963 - 2020
DAVID NEAL SMITH, 56, of Proctorville, Ohio, left this world on March 23, 2020, to stand with God and run with the angels. As he entered Heaven, he was greeted with the loving embrace of his mother, Eva Irene, and father, Albert A. Smith. Also present was his infant brother, Homer Smith. David was born September 29, 1963, in Cleveland, Ohio. Though tragedy changed David's life at an early age, the strength and determination of a loving mother and family carried him through his battle. Over time, David proved to have the same strength and determination. Through his personality and willpower, he has taught those who know him the true meaning of love, compassion and pure innocence. His smile and orneriness could brighten the darkest days. David was the true essence of an angel among us. All those who were fortunate enough to know him were truly blessed. He is survived by one brother, Jackie A. Smith (LouLou) of Proctorville, Ohio; one sister, Anna Smith of South Charleston, W.Va.; one nephew, Albert Delp of Norfolk, W.Va.; two nieces, Laurie Smith of Whitesville, W.Va., and Stephanie Smith of South Charleston, W.Va.; and a host of great-nieces, -nephews, family and friends. Graveside service will be noon Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Egnor Cemetery, Alkol, W.Va., with Pastor Jim Caldwell officiating. Family procession to cemetery will leave Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., at 11 a.m.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -