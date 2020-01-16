|
|
DAVID R. FERRO SR. and JOYCE L. FERRO. Both David and Joyce were together holding hands in the Hospice House as they passed through the gate of Heaven, David first, followed by Joyce three days later. This was truly God's plan all along after being married 73 years and falling in love at the ages of 12 and 13. Graveside funeral rites will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. at High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill, W.Va. A Celebration of Life service will be held on January 26, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Westmoreland United Methodist Church with Pastor Kara Phillippi officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until service time. David was an auto and big truck mechanic and Joyce was a loving homemaker. David, Joyce, Davey and Donna were baptized as a family sixty years ago at the Westmoreland United Methodist Church. Their devotion to church and family through many activities and regular attendance touched many lives. Their immediate family included a total of fifteen brothers and sisters who grew up on adjoining farms in the hills of Oak Hill, W.Va. David and Joyce are survived by a daughter, Donna Ferro Wolfe (Dan); a son, David Ferro Jr. (Joyce); grandsons, Jeremy Garrett (Sara), Ryan Garrett and Trent Ferro; two great-grandchildren, Jack Ryan Garrett and Ava Grace Garrett; great-niece, Amanda Nethercott (Rob); a special sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and Cecil Evans; and a host of nieces, nephews and stepchildren. A special thanks to Cabell Huntington Hospital (especially nurse Heather) and Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House for accommodating two loving souls to be together in the final days of their lives. Additionally we want to show our love and appreciation to Jill, Rhonda and Angie for devoted assistance and care for seven years, Georgeanna for in-home and House Hospice care (all Hospice workers), Cabell Huntington Home Health, Marshall University physicians (Dr. Gress, Roy and Neitch), Sami, caregiver most recently, Pastor Kara Phillippi and a host of friends and family. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va., is assisting the family. Contributions may be made to Westmoreland United Methodist Church or to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 16, 2020