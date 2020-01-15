Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
(304) 522-2031
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID FERRO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID RALPH AND JOYCE FERRO Sr.

Send Flowers
DAVID RALPH AND JOYCE FERRO Sr. Obituary

DAVID RALPH SR., 90, AND JOYCE FERRO, 89, of Huntington, died Jan. 11 and Jan. 14, respectively. They are the parents of David Ferro and Donna Wolfe. Mr. Ferro was a mechanic and Mrs. Ferro was a homemaker. There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. Jan. 17 at High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill, W.Va. There will be a celebration of life 3 p.m. Jan. 26 at Westmoreland United Methodist Church and friends will be welcomed from 2 to 3 p.m. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -