DAVID RALPH SR., 90, AND JOYCE FERRO, 89, of Huntington, died Jan. 11 and Jan. 14, respectively. They are the parents of David Ferro and Donna Wolfe. Mr. Ferro was a mechanic and Mrs. Ferro was a homemaker. There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. Jan. 17 at High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill, W.Va. There will be a celebration of life 3 p.m. Jan. 26 at Westmoreland United Methodist Church and friends will be welcomed from 2 to 3 p.m. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2020