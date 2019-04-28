







DAVID SCOTT ATHEY, age 81, passed away peacefully at home on April 19, 2019. He was born on September 16, 1937, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Paul and Mary Campbell Athey. Following in his father's footsteps, he worked for S.S. Kresge/Kmart for 43 years. As GM he opened a Kmart in Lexington, Ky., and then later the Kmart in Chesapeake, Ohio, where he retired. He loved all animals, but especially his dogs, Red, Buffy, General Lee, Heidi Mae and Sonny Boy. His most prized possession was his farm in South Point, Ohio, where he lived for over 30 years. He enjoyed growing his own vegetables in his half-acre garden. Summers were spent at Grayson Lake, fishing on his houseboat with family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Lynn Harrigan and Meg Smith. He is survived by his children, Deborah (Andy) Smith, Ronald Athey, Donna (James) Buck and Michele (Rich) Newtz; grandchildren, Kristin Taylor, Travis Newtz, Shannah Borders, LJ. Giles, Angel Rollison, Bonnie Giles; and a sister, Pam Athey. The family would like to express special thanks to Joyce Fulton Pike for her friendship, comfort and caring during the last several months. A private memorial with immediate family will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to MisPits & Friends Rescue, Louisville, Ky., or Bluegrass Care Navigators. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary