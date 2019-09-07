The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID BLACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID STEVE BLACK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID STEVE BLACK Obituary




DAVID STEVE BLACK, 77, of Milton, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 5, 2019, while on vacation with his family in Berlin, Ohio. He was born June 24, 1942, in Milton, to the late Elijah and Marie Cooper Black. He was retired from M&G Polymers. He was a member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church and attended Susannah Missionary Baptist Church, Ona. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Dorsie, Paul, James and Bill Black; sisters, Opal Black and Helen Hern. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Patty Gillispie Black; daughters and son-in-law, Angel Black Dingess (Dennis), Melanie Layne; son, Adam Black; grandkids, Jill Lehner, Daniel Dingess, Olivia, Trenton, Trever, Syndee and Ellisyn Black; great-grandkids, Jaelyn, Zoe, Andrew, Kinsley, Kalia, Kamari, Zaelee, Ezmerella and Zairen. Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Steve Hinkle. 2 Timothy 4:7 "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now