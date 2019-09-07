|
|
DAVID STEVE BLACK, 77, of Milton, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 5, 2019, while on vacation with his family in Berlin, Ohio. He was born June 24, 1942, in Milton, to the late Elijah and Marie Cooper Black. He was retired from M&G Polymers. He was a member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church and attended Susannah Missionary Baptist Church, Ona. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Dorsie, Paul, James and Bill Black; sisters, Opal Black and Helen Hern. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Patty Gillispie Black; daughters and son-in-law, Angel Black Dingess (Dennis), Melanie Layne; son, Adam Black; grandkids, Jill Lehner, Daniel Dingess, Olivia, Trenton, Trever, Syndee and Ellisyn Black; great-grandkids, Jaelyn, Zoe, Andrew, Kinsley, Kalia, Kamari, Zaelee, Ezmerella and Zairen. Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Steve Hinkle. 2 Timothy 4:7 "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 7, 2019