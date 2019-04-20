Home

DAVID TYLER GRIMM, 28, of Denver, Colorado, formerly of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Sunday in Hilo, Hawaii, in a drowning accident. Funeral service will be at 7 p.m. Monday at the First Baptist Church, Gallipolis. A private family burial will be in Centerpoint Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6:45 p.m. Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Denver Rescue Mission, www.denverrescuemission.org. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2019
