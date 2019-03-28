







DAVID WARREN JOHNSON, 94, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at home. He was born December 24, 1924, in Smithville, Monroe County, Miss., the son of the late William and Vassie Stafford Johnson. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 72 years, Theola "Jonnie" Cowley Johnson; one sister, Elaine Stevens; and one brother, Gilbert Johnson. He was a WWII U.S. Navy Veteran, a pastor, school teacher and a member of Olive Missionary Baptist Church. He is survived by his three children, David Leslie Johnson of Jackson, Mississippi, Jonnie Claire Johnson of Huntington and Charlotte Lynn West (Mark) of Dublin, Ohio; one sister, Arlene Stewart of Ocala, Fla.; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Oaklawn Cemetery, Huntington, with Rev. Gordon Rutherford officiating. Burial will follow the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the building fund of Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 6286 Little Seven Mile Road, Huntington, WV 25702. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV, is caring for the family.