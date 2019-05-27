







DAVY DEE RILEY SR., 86 of Belle, W.Va., formerly of Lesage, W.Va., passed away May 24, 2019, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Donnie McCloud. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park. He was born November 7, 1932, in Bradrick, Ohio, a son of the late Vilas Verlin and Ada Webb Riley. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gaythelle Erwin Riley; one son, Davy D. Riley Jr.; son-in-law, Steven Childers; and his mother-in-law, Iva Hibbard. He is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Pamela and John R. Boyden of Beckley, W.Va., Deborah Childers of Belle, W.Va., and Trina and Steve Davis of Cannelton, W.Va.; two sisters, Joann Holle of Nashville, Tenn., and Etta Mae Stevens of Teays Valley, W.Va.; 14 grandchildren, Tammie, Shane, Jeremy, Shawn, Henry, Phillip, John Robert III, Terra, Justin, Mike, Krissy, Craig, Lisa and Timmy; 35 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 27, 2019