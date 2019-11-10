|
D.B. DAUGHERTY, 83, of Huntington, husband of Mary Lee Walker Daugherty, died Oct. 19 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was a retired Federal Administrative Law Judge, Office of Hearings and Appeals, Social Security Administration in Huntington. There will be a celebration of life noon Nov. 16, Enslow Park Presbyterian Church, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the mentioned church. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019