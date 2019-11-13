|
|
D.B. DAUGHERTY, 83, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was born in Huntington, W.Va., January 6, 1936, son of the late Judge Russell L. and Huldah Parrish Daugherty. D.B. graduated from Marshall Lab School, Marshall University, and West Virginia University College of Law. He practiced law in Huntington from 1961-1978, served in the WV State Legislature from 1969-1972, was Cabell County Commissioner of Accounts from 1971-1977, served as a Cabell County Circuit Court Judge from 1978-1984, was a part-time faculty member at Marshall University from 1982-1986, and served as a Federal Administrative Law Judge, Office of Hearings and Appeals, Social Security Administration, Huntington, W.Va., from 1990 until his retirement. D.B. taught Sunday school at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church where he was an Elder. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed his Thursday Night Poker Club with his lifetime friends. The hobby he thoroughly enjoyed and spoke of frequently was coaching Buddy Basketball at the YMCA in the 1960s. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Elizabeth Parrish Withrow. He is survived by his biggest and best accomplishment, his family: his wife of 62 years, Mary Lee Walker Daugherty; his two daughters, Rebecca (Ron) Hess and Amy (JL) Irwin; his sister, Susan Lawrence, and niece, Angi Lawrence; four grandchildren, David Sowards, Holli (Nathan) Myers, Mary Morgan (Pat) Hensley and Mason Hess; and two great-grandchildren, Everett Myers and Harper Kate Hensley. In addition, he leaves behind a host of other family members and friends whom he loved dearly. A Celebration of Life to honor D.B. will be held at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church at noon on Saturday, November 16. A gathering of family and friends will follow the service in the church parlor. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Enslow Park Presbyterian Church, 1338 Enslow Boulevard, Huntington, W.Va. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019