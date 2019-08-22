|
DEAN ARTHUR CHIDESTER, 61, of Huntington, went to be with the Lord, surrounded by family, on Monday, August 19, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Brian Cardwell on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at the Camp Creek Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Plybon Family Cemetery. Dean was born on February 24, 1958, in Morgantown, W.Va., to the late Gerald and Tiny Chidester. Dean worked for St. Mary's Medical Center in ER Patient Access. He was a proud Christian and member of Camp Creek Free Will Baptist Church. He was a lifetime singer at the Mount Nebo Gospel Sings, a former member of the Crusaders Quartet, a current member of the Hale Family Singers, and a member of the Original Holly River Camp Crew. Dean was an avid adventure seeker, sports enthusiast (WVU), hunter and a former member of the Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department and Underwater Search and Rescue team. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved father-in-law, Charles Hale Sr., and a special nephew, Lucas Chidester. He is survived by his devoted, steadfast and deeply loved wife of 39 years, Teri Chidester; a mother-in-law, Pat Hale; one son and daughter-in-law, Jason (Billie) Chidester; one daughter and son-in-law, Amanda (Scott) Williams; three grandsons, Charles Williams and Lynex "Lenny" Williams and Waylon Chidester; four siblings, Diana (Bill) Burke, David (Anne) Chidester, Doug (Becky) Chidester and Donna (Gary) Vice; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; sisters-in-law, Sharon (Pedro) Sanchez, Sandi (Larry) Perry; and a special brother-in-law, Chuck (Kim) Hale, who never left his side. Dean made everyone he encountered in his life smile and laugh, and will be missed by a multitude of friends and family. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019