DEANNA GAIL GILPIN, 56, of Huntington, W.Va., died Monday, March 9, 2020, at her residence. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Brian Cardwell officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Deanna was born July 18, 1963, in National City, Calif., a daughter of Brenda Eplion of Huntington. She was preceded in death by a sister, Lisa, and her maternal grandfather, Clifford. Additional survivors include one daughter, Olivia Gilpin of Chesapeake, Ohio; two sons, Roger Gilpin of Huntington and Aaron Gilpin of Macon, Ga.; nine grandchildren, Taylor, Madison, Lindsey, Brayden, Austen, Braxton, Hannah, Destiny and Isiah; one sister, Keli Baylous of Huntington; maternal grandmother, Maxine Eplion of Huntington; and uncles she was close to, Rick, Shorty and Jim Eplion, and special friend, Doug Simpson, whom she loved very much. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2020