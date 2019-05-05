|
DEBBIE KAY LYND, 61, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Francis Collins, and her son, Randy Davis. Debbie is survived by her father, Clyde Maynard Carmichael; her fiance, Merrill Goins; three sons, Rayburn (Rachel) Lynd, T.J. Foringer and David Metcalf Jr.; and also grandchildren, family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Paul Bartrum at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery in South Point, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 5, 2019