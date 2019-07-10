The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
DEBBIE L. CHIRGWIN


1958 - 2019
DEBBIE L. CHIRGWIN Obituary




On Wednesday, July 3, 2019, DEBBIE L. CHIRGWIN died unexpectedly at her residence. Debbie was born October 20, 1958, in Huntington, W.Va., to Doris Ashworth of Huntington and the late Eugene Ashworth. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and aunt who loved spending time with her granddaughters. Debbie was preceded in death by her late husband and father of her children, Alvis "Huggy" Adkins. Debbie is survived by her loving husband of 12 years, Joe Chirgwin; her children, Tracy (Shawn) Diehl and Eric Adkins; two granddaughters, Olivia and Morgan Diehl; two brothers, Dale (Rachel) Ashworth and Clarence (Kim) Ashworth; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Debbie's life will be celebrated from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Donnie McCloud. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 10, 2019
