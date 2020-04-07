|
DEBORAH "DEBBIE" ALICE THOMPSON, long-time resident of Marietta, Ga., but whose heart never left "West by God Virginia," passed on April 3, 2020, at the age of 73, surrounded by her loved ones. She is survived by her brother, "Bubby" William David Watkins (Sandy) and will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 48 years, Mike and her children Kim Sanders, Cindy Dumas (Steve), and Michele Kellogg (Danny). Debbie will also be fondly remembered by her eight grandchildren, Aaron, Lauren, Daniel, Sarah, Mekenzie, Brandon, Doc and Kendall; and her nieces, nephew and many cousins. Debbie was born in Huntington, West Virginia, on March 22, 1947, to William Worth and Gertrude Watkins. She graduated from Barboursville High School, Barboursville W.Va., Class of 1965, "Go Pirates." Mike and Debbie were married on March 11, 1972, in Huntington, W.Va., and began their new life together in Monterey, Calif. Debbie enjoyed her time as an Army wife, which allowed her to meet many friends from different cultures. Throughout their marriage they created many family memories by living in Ft. Benning, Ga., Slidell, La., and Smyrna, Ga. Debbie's top priority was being a devout Christian who deeply loved her family and extended family and was a loving homemaker. She also enjoyed gardening and bird watching. She had many interests, which included crafts like quilting, painting, and cross stitch. She was an avid collector of antiques and artwork. Debbie was actively involved in her church and Must Ministries, and was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Debbie's friendships were an integral part of her life. She loved big and will be deeply missed by friends, family and all who knew her. Due to the 2020 Pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Debbie will be laid to rest at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Ga., on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, we lovingly ask that you donate to two of her cherished organizations, Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BillyGraham.org) or Samaritan's Purse (Samaritanspurse.org). www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.