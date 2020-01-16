|
DEBORAH K. CLARY, 67, of Gallipolis, Ohio, daughter of Oreatha Stevers McGuire Kaiser of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 12 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. She was a hairstylist working at Heidi's Hair Salon. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Jan. 18, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to WesBanco to help with funeral expenses. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 16, 2020