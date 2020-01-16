Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
(740) 446-9295
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
Resources
More Obituaries for DEBORAH CLARY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DEBORAH K. CLARY


1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
DEBORAH K. CLARY Obituary

DEBORAH K. CLARY, 67, of Gallipolis, Ohio, daughter of Oreatha Stevers McGuire Kaiser of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 12 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. She was a hairstylist working at Heidi's Hair Salon. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Jan. 18, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to WesBanco to help with funeral expenses. www.willisfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DEBORAH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -