DEBORAH L. PROFFITT, 64, of Flatwoods, Ky., wife of Paul Ed Proffitt, died March 9 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was a Lawrence County teacher's aide. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial will follow in Bellefonte Memorial Gardens, Flatwoods, Ky. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests everyone register to be an organ donor. Please visit www.organdonor.gov.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019
