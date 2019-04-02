|
DEBORAH L. SOWARDS, 65, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Saturday March 30, 2019 in The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. She was born May 6, 1953 in Cabell County. She was preceded in death by her father, Caroll Linville. She was a retired Registered Nurse with St. Mary's Medical Center. Deborah is survived by her husband, Bobby M. Sowards; mother, Rosetta Barbour; son, Jason Sowards; granddaughter, Alyssa (Michael) Kline; brother, Rick Barbour; three sisters, Karen Burdette, Connie Courts, and Kelley Marksbury; and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday April 3, 2019 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in New Zion Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday April 3, 2019 at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2019