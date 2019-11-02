|
DEBORAH LEE MANIS, 63, of Kenova, wife of Arthur Manis, died Oct. 30 in King's Daughters Medical Center. She was a retired paralegal from Spurlock Law Office. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 4, Kellogg Church of God, Huntington; burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 3 at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Little Victories Animal Rescue, 3859 Wire Branch Road, Ona, WV 25545. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 2, 2019