DEBORAH LEE MANIS, 64, of Kenova, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at King's Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Ky. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, at Kellogg Church of God in Huntington, W.Va., by Pastor Roger Mooney. Burial will follow at Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo, W.Va. She was born August 8, 1955, at Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Leonard "Man" Sizemore and Jean Thompson Gilkerson. She was a retired Paralegal from Spurlock Law Office and a member of Kellogg Church of God. In addition to her parents, Deborah was preceded in death by one sister, Patty Gilkerson, and her stepfather, Charlie Gilkerson. Survivors include her loving husband of 43 years, Arthur Manis; one sister, Barbara Ann Sizemore of Kenova; three nephews, Jason Gilkerson (Beth) of Huntington, Chad Gilkerson of Huntington and Brandon Lowe of Kenova; one niece, Crystal Gilkerson of Lavalette, W.Va.; three great-nieces, Jordan Gilkerson (Kaleb Bailey), Jaylne Gilkerson and Jo Gilkerson; four great-nephews, Elijah, Jacob, Bailey Gilkerson and Zachary Lowe; and her "fur babies." Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Kellogg Church of God. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to Little Victories Animal Rescue, 3859 Wire Branch Road, Ona, WV 25545. Debbie loved her family unconditionally and will be missed by the many lives she touched.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019