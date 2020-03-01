|
|
DEBORAH LOU WAGNER died peacefully at her home in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on February 22, 2020, at the age of 63. Born in Huntington, she is the daughter of Silas Lee Dean and the late Mary Lou (Lynch) Dean. She is preceded in death by her sister, Janet L. Dean. She is survived by her son, Jason Edward Wagner of Columbia, S.C. The greatest joy in Debbie's life was being able to spend time with and doting on her grandchildren, Ezra, Ezekiel and Esther Loehr, and Virginia and Robert Mills Jr. She will be missed greatly by her grandchildren's mother, Amanda Loehr, whom Debbie considered a daughter, and Amanda's fiance, Robert Mills. Debbie is also survived by her nephew, Jeffery Smith, his wife, Misty Smith, and their daughter, Debbie's beloved great-niece, Taylor Smith. Debbie was lucky enough to work for over 30 years with her best friends, Ron and Faye Kim, with whom she traveled the world and shared numerous and wonderful experiences. Her passing is mourned by her close friends, Bruce and Kaye Keay, Tara and Dylan Forrest, and Connie Mishoe. A celebration of Deborah's life was held at Myrtle Beach Funeral Home, 4505 Highway 17 Bypass South, Myrtle Beach, on February 27, 2020, at 6 p.m. Friends and family gathered at 5:30 p.m. prior to the funeral.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020