|
|
DEBORAH LYNN HECK WATTS, 66, of Ceredo, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at the Boyd Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Interment will be in Dock's Creek Cemetery. She was born April 16, 1953, in Kenova, a daughter of Betty Thacker Heck and the late Bill R. Heck. She was a member of the First Independent Missionary Baptist Church and former secretary for Dr. Jose Ricard. In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Gregory A. Heck, and a grandchild, Lilly Shea Watts. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Garry Watts; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Garry Watts II, Brian Watts (Staci) and Eric Watts (Brandi); one sister and brother-in-law, Gwen Byard (Scott); and six grandchildren, Abigail Nicole Watts, Zachary Brian Watts, Evan Patrick Watts, Brody Peyton Watts, Emilee Grace Watts and Landon Eric Watts. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019